Consumer Sector Update for 11/08/2021: NYT,TTD,COTY,NKLA

Consumer stocks recouped a portion of earlier losses ahead of Monday's closong bell, with the Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLP) still down 0.8% while the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR (XLY) was off 1.3%.

In company news, New York Times (NYT) shares slid 1.5% after union members at the media company's Wirecutter product reviews unit threatened to strike during the Black Friday weekend. The company "has slow-walked our bargaining for 2 years," the union said in a series of tweets posted Monday. "It's time to finish this contract."

To the upside, Nikola (NKLA) added 9.9% after Deutsche Bank raised its price target for the electric vehicle company by $4 to $19 a share while reiterating its hold stock rating.

Coty (COTY) rose almost 15% after reporting a fiscal Q1 profit, beating analyst estimates for the three months ended Sept. 30 as sales grew 22% over year-ago levels, and the cosmetics company raised its FY22 revenue outlook. It also announced the sale of another 4.7% stake in the Wella hair care chain to KKR (KKR) in exchange for the private equity firm converting its remaining preferred equity stake in Coty in a transaction valued at about $215.7 million.

The Trade Desk (TTD) climbed over 29% after the digital advertising company reported non-GAAP Q3 net income of $0.18 per share, from $0.13 per share a year earlier, while revenue grew 39% year-over-year to $301.1 million. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected $0.15 per share, excluding one-time items, on $283.9 million in revenue for the September quarter.

