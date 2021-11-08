Markets
Consumer Sector Update for 11/08/2021: COTY, VAC, USFD, XLP, XLY

Consumer stocks were trading lower pre-bell Monday. The Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLP) was down 0.04%, and the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLY) was recently slipping by 0.92%.

Coty (COTY) was gaining over 7% in value after it posted Q1 adjusted earnings of $0.08 per diluted share, compared with a loss of $0.01 a year ago. The consensus of analysts polled by Capital IQ was $0.02.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide (VAC) was slightly higher after reporting that it swung to Q3 adjusted earnings of $1.60 per share from an adjusted loss of $0.81 per share a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ projected an adjusted EPS of $1.41.

US Foods Holding (USFD) reported Q3 adjusted earnings of $0.48 per share that increased from $0.19 a year ago. Analysts polled by Capital IQ had an average adjusted EPS forecast of $0.48. US Foods Holding was over 1% lower in recent trading.

