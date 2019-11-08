Consumer Sector Update for 11/08/2019: WWW,YELP,STMP,LPSN

Top Consumer Stocks

Consumer stocks were narrowly pared their mid-day declines, with the shares of consumer staples companies in the S&P 500 slipping nearly 0.2% this afternoon while the shares of consumer discretionary firms in the S&P 500 were falling almost 0.1% in late trade.

Among consumer stocks moving on news:

(+) Wolverine World Wide (WWW) was 5% higher shortly before Friday's closing bell after the footwear-maker late Thursday reported non-GAAP net income of $0.68 per share, improving on a $0.62 per share adjusted profit during the same quarter last year and beating the Capital IQ consensus by $0.05 per share.

In other sector news:

(+) Yelp (YELP) rose 15% after the e-commerce platform late Thursday reported an 8.9% increase in its Q3 revenue over year-ago levels, rising to $262.5 million and narrowly beating the $262.1 million Capital IQ consensus call.

(+) Stamps.com (STMP) climbed 12% on Friday after reporting adjusted Q3 net income of $1.12 per share, down sharply from $2.76 per share during the same quarter last year but still topping the Capital IQ consensus looking for a $0.72 per share non-GAAP profit. Revenue declined 5% from year-ago levels to $136.2 million, also exceeding the $123.2 million analyst mean.

(-) LivePerson (LPSN) dropped 14% after the conversational e-commerce company reported a Q3 net loss of $0.41 per share, expanding on a $0.12 per share loss during the same quarter last year and missing the Capital IQ consensus expecting a net loss of $0.27 per share. The company also widened its projected FY19 net loss to a new range of $1.51 to $1.45 per share compared with the Street view expecting a $1.12 per share GAAP loss.

