Markets
WWW

Consumer Sector Update for 11/08/2019: WWW,YELP,STMP,LPSN

Contributor
MT Newswires MTNewswires
Published

Top Consumer Stocks

WMT -0.77%

MCD +0.34%

DIS +3.74%

CVS +1.02%

KO -0.23%

Consumer stocks were narrowly pared their mid-day declines, with the shares of consumer staples companies in the S&P 500 slipping nearly 0.2% this afternoon while the shares of consumer discretionary firms in the S&P 500 were falling almost 0.1% in late trade.

Among consumer stocks moving on news:

(+) Wolverine World Wide (WWW) was 5% higher shortly before Friday's closing bell after the footwear-maker late Thursday reported non-GAAP net income of $0.68 per share, improving on a $0.62 per share adjusted profit during the same quarter last year and beating the Capital IQ consensus by $0.05 per share.

In other sector news:

(+) Yelp (YELP) rose 15% after the e-commerce platform late Thursday reported an 8.9% increase in its Q3 revenue over year-ago levels, rising to $262.5 million and narrowly beating the $262.1 million Capital IQ consensus call.

(+) Stamps.com (STMP) climbed 12% on Friday after reporting adjusted Q3 net income of $1.12 per share, down sharply from $2.76 per share during the same quarter last year but still topping the Capital IQ consensus looking for a $0.72 per share non-GAAP profit. Revenue declined 5% from year-ago levels to $136.2 million, also exceeding the $123.2 million analyst mean.

(-) LivePerson (LPSN) dropped 14% after the conversational e-commerce company reported a Q3 net loss of $0.41 per share, expanding on a $0.12 per share loss during the same quarter last year and missing the Capital IQ consensus expecting a net loss of $0.27 per share. The company also widened its projected FY19 net loss to a new range of $1.51 to $1.45 per share compared with the Street view expecting a $1.12 per share GAAP loss.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

WWW YELP STMP LPSN

MTNewswires

Learn More

More from MTNewswires


Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular