Consumer Sector Update for 11/08/2019: MED, PLNT, WMT, MCD, DIS, CVS, KO

Top Consumer Stocks:

WMT: +0.26%

MCD: +0.75%

DIS: +5.75%

CVS: +0.52%

KO: +0.21%

Consumer majors were rallying pre-market Friday.

Moving stocks include:

(-) Medifast (MED), which was slumping more than 30% as it reported Q3 earnings of $1.32 per share, up from $1.14 in the year-ago quarter but below the consensus estimate of $1.33 from analysts polled by Capital IQ.

(+) Planet Fitness (PLNT) was climbing by more than 10% after saying its Q3 adjusted net income was $33.1 million, or $0.36 per diluted share, improving year over year from $27.7 million, or $0.28 per diluted share, and meeting consensus estimates of $0.36 per share.

(+) Walt Disney (DIS) was up over 5% as it reported stronger-than-expected fiscal Q4 adjusted earnings. The company said adjusted EPS decreased 28% to $1.07 for the quarter ended Sept. 28. That beat the $0.96 average estimate of analysts surveyed by Capital IQ.

