ROVR

Consumer Sector Update for 11/07/2023: ROVR, PLNT, TRIP

November 07, 2023 — 01:38 pm EST

Consumer stocks rose Tuesday afternoon with the Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLP) increasing 0.5% and the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLY) adding 0.9%.

Redbook US same-store sales growth in the week ended Nov. 4 slowed to 3.1% from 5.3% in the previous week, missing the target for a 4.7% gain.

In corporate news, Rover (ROVR) shares surged 21% after the company posted better-than-expected Q3 results and raised its 2023 revenue outlook.

Planet Fitness (PLNT) jumped more than 12% after it reported a Q3 adjusted net income of $0.59 per diluted share, up from $0.42 a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected $0.55.

TripAdvisor (TRIP) gained almost 12% after it reported Q3 adjusted earnings of $0.52 per diluted share, up from $0.38 a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected $0.47.

