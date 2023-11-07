Consumer Sector Update for 11/07/2023: LOCL, ROVR, PLNT, TRIP

Consumer stocks rose late Tuesday afternoon, with the Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLP) increasing 0.3% and the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLY) adding 1%.

Redbook US same-store sales growth in the week ended Nov. 4 slowed to 3.1% from 5.3% in the previous week, missing the target for a 4.7% gain.

In corporate news, Local Bounti (LOCL) shares surged 33% after a regulatory filing showed Chief Financial Officer Kathleen Valiasek bought 1,000 shares on Friday and another 1,000 shares on Monday.

Rover (ROVR) shares jumped 23% after the company posted better-than-expected Q3 results and raised its 2023 revenue outlook.

Planet Fitness (PLNT) gained 14% after it reported a Q3 adjusted net income of $0.59 per diluted share, up from $0.42 a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected $0.55.

TripAdvisor (TRIP) added almost 12% after it reported Q3 adjusted earnings of $0.52 per diluted share, up from $0.38 a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected $0.47.

