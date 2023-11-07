Consumer Sector Update for 11/07/2023: CELH, TRIP, PLNT, XLP, XLY

Consumer stocks were steady premarket Tuesday with the Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLP) recently down 0.1% and the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLY) unchanged.

Celsius Holdings (CELH) was nearly 7% higher after it reported Q3 earnings of $0.89 per diluted share, swinging from a loss of $2.46 a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected earnings of $0.51.

TripAdvisor (TRIP) was advancing by more than 8% after it reported Q3 adjusted earnings of $0.52 per diluted share, up from $0.38 a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected $0.47.

Planet Fitness (PLNT) was rallying by over 12% after it reported a Q3 adjusted net income of $0.59 per diluted share, up from $0.42 a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected $0.55.

