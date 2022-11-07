Consumer Sector Update for 11/07/2022: THS, FAT, CHH, XLP, XLY

Markets
Consumer stocks were steady pre-bell Monday. The Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLP) and the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLY) were recently inactive.

Treehouse Foods (THS) was slipping past 8% after it reported Q3 adjusted earnings of $0.18 per diluted share, down from $0.46 a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected $0.16.

FAT Brands (FAT) has withdrawn its proposed public offering of class A common shares due to market conditions. FAT Brands was more than 2% lower recently.

Choice Hotels International (CHH) reported Q3 adjusted EPS of $1.56, up from $1.51 a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected $1.69. Choice Hotels International was recently slipping past 1%.

