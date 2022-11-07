Consumer Sector Update for 11/07/2022: APRN,CHH,LOCL,WMT

Consumer stocks were broadly mixed in Monday trading, with the SPDR Consumer Staples Select Sector ETF (XLP) climbing 0.5% and the SPDR Consumer Discretionary Select Sector ETF (XLY) slipping 1.2%.

In company news, Blue Apron Holdings (APRN) dropped almost 15% after the food-delivery and e-commerce company reported a Q3 net loss of $0.74 per share, improving on a $1.17 per share loss during the same quarter in 2021 but still missing the Capital IQ consensus call expecting a $0.53 per share loss. Net revenue for the three months ended Sept. 30 was flat compared with year-ago levels at $109.7 million, also narrowly trailing the $109.9 million analyst mean.

Choice Hotels International (CHH) slid 8.2% after the hotel franchisor reported non-GAAP Q3 net income of $1.56 per share, up from $1.51 per share during the year-ago quarter but still lagging the analyst mean by $0.13 per share.

Local Bounti (LOCL) rose 2.5%, roughly halving a nearly 5% spike soon after Monday's opening bell and the company announcing a five-year offtake agreement with Walmart's (WMT) Sam's Club unit for the herbs and fresh greens grown at its greenhouse facility in central Georgia.

