Consumer Sector Update for 11/07/2019: TRIP,SBH,EYE,TCOM,CTRP

Top Consumer Stocks

WMT +0.97%

MCD -0.33%

DIS +1.13%

CVS +0.94%

KO -1.17%

Consumer stocks were narrowly lower, with the shares of consumer staples companies in the S&P 500 falling over 0.2% on Thursday while the shares of consumer discretionary firms in the S&P 500 were declining nearly 0.2%.

Among consumer stocks moving on news:

(-) TripAdvisor (TRIP) dropped 28.2% to its lowest share price since January 2012 at $29.27 each after reporting Q3 earnings and revenue trailing Wall Street expectations, overshadowing the online travel company late Wednesday also announcing a new strategic partnership with Trip.com (TCOM), previously known as Ctrip.com (CTRP). Excluding one-time items, it earned $0.58 per share on $428 million in revenue compared with the Capital IQ consensus looking for a $0.62 per share adjusted profit on $460.1 million in revenue.

In other sector news:

(+) Sally Beauty (SBH) raced 24% higher on Thursday after the cosmetics retailer projected non-GAAP FY20 net income exceeding analyst estimates and also reported fiscal Q4 financial results topping Wall Street expectations. Excluding one-time items, it earned $0.58 per share during the three months ended Sept. 3 on $965.9 million in revenue, beating the Capital IQ consensus looking for a $0.53 per share adjusted profit on $955.1 million in revenue.

(+) National Vision Holdings (EYE) climbed more than 16% after the optical products retailer Thursday reported a 62% increase in adjusted Q3 net income compared with the year-ago period, rising to $0.18 per share and beating the Capital IQ consensus by $0.06 per share. Revenue rose 12% year-over-year to $431.9 million, also exceeding the $427.8 million analyst mean.

