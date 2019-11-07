Consumer Sector Update for 11/07/2019: KDP,TRIP,SBH,EYE,TCOM,CTRP

Markets
Consumer stocks were mostly lower shortly before Thursday's closing bell, with the shares of consumer staples companies in the S&P 500 falling almost 0.5% while the shares of consumer discretionary firms in the S&P 500 were declining just over 0.6%.

Among consumer stocks moving on news:

(+) Keurig Dr Pepper (KDP) advanced more than 6% after the beverage company reported improved Q3 results, including a 0.3% revenue increase compared with year-ago levels, rising to $2.87 billion and beating the Capital IQ consensus by about $20 million. It also earned $0.32 per share during the September quarter, up 6.7% over the same period last year and matching Street views.

In other sector news:

(+) Sally Beauty (SBH) raced more than 20% higher on Thursday after the cosmetics retailer projected non-GAAP FY20 net income exceeding analyst estimates and also reported fiscal Q4 financial results topping Wall Street expectations. Excluding one-time items, it earned $0.58 per share during the three months ended Sept. 3 on $965.9 million in revenue, beating the Capital IQ consensus looking for a $0.53 per share adjusted profit on $955.1 million in revenue.

(+) National Vision Holdings (EYE) climbed almost 19% after the optical products retailer Thursday reported a 62% increase in adjusted Q3 net income compared with the year-ago period, rising to $0.18 per share and beating the Capital IQ consensus by $0.06 per share. Revenue rose 12% year-over-year to $431.9 million, also exceeding the $427.8 million analyst mean.

(-) TripAdvisor (TRIP) dropped 28.2% to its lowest share price since January 2012 at $29.27 each after reporting Q3 earnings and revenue trailing Wall Street expectations, overshadowing the online travel company late Wednesday also announcing a new strategic partnership with Trip.com (TCOM), previously known as Ctrip.com (CTRP). Excluding one-time items, it earned $0.58 per share on $428 million in revenue compared with the Capital IQ consensus looking for a $0.62 per share adjusted profit on $460.1 million in revenue.

