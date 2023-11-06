Consumer Sector Update for 11/06/2023: BVH, HGV, FRPT, THS, XLP, XLY

Consumer stocks were steady premarket Monday, with the Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLP) up 0.1% and the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLY) inactive.

Bluegreen Vacations Holding (BVH) was rallying more than 105% after the company said it agreed to be acquired by Hilton Grand Vacations (HGV) for roughly $1.50 billion, including net debt.

Freshpet (FRPT) was up more than 13% after it reported a Q3 net loss of $0.15 per diluted share, narrowing from a loss of $0.39 a year earlier. Net sales for the quarter ended Sept. 30 were $200.6 million, up from $151.3 million a year earlier.

Treehouse Foods (THS) reported Q3 adjusted earnings of $0.50 per diluted share, up from $0.18 a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected $0.52. Treehouse Foods was more than 3% lower in recent Monday pre-bell activity.

