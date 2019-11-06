Markets
WW

Consumer Sector Update for 11/06/2019: WW,COTY,KAR

Contributor
MT Newswires MTNewswires
Published

Top Consumer Stocks

WMT +0.19%

MCD +0.82%

DIS -0.27%

CVS +4.83%

KO +0.26%

Consumer stocks were mixed in recent trade, with shares of consumer staples companies in the S&P 500 climbing nearly 0.3% Wednesday afternoon while shares of consumer discretionary firms in the S&P 500 were slipping more than 0.2%.

Among consumer stocks moving on news:

(+) WW International (WW) slumped Wednesday, sinking more than 16%, after the lifestyle company reported a 4.9% decline in revenue from year-ago levels to $348.6 million and trailing the Capital IQ consensus expecting $352.7 million in revenue for the three months ended Sept. 30. It also said the number of customers accessing in-person workshops combined with a digital subscription fell 7.3% year-on-year.

In other sector news:

(+) Coty (COTY) raced 14% higher after the cosmetics company , reported non-GAAP net income of $0.07 per share for its Q1 fiscal ended Sept. 30, down from $0.11 per share during the year-ago period but inching past the Capital IQ consensus expecting a $0.06 per share adjusted profit.

(-) KAR Auction Services (KAR) fell more than 16% after late Tuesday reporting adjusted Q3 net income of $0.35 per share, improving on a $0.32 per share non-GAAP profit during the same quarter last but still trailing the Capital IQ consensus by $0.05 per share.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

WW COTY KAR

MTNewswires

Learn More

More from MTNewswires


Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular