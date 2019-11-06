Consumer Sector Update for 11/06/2019: WW,COTY,KAR

Top Consumer Stocks

Consumer stocks were mixed in recent trade, with shares of consumer staples companies in the S&P 500 climbing nearly 0.3% Wednesday afternoon while shares of consumer discretionary firms in the S&P 500 were slipping more than 0.2%.

Among consumer stocks moving on news:

(+) WW International (WW) slumped Wednesday, sinking more than 16%, after the lifestyle company reported a 4.9% decline in revenue from year-ago levels to $348.6 million and trailing the Capital IQ consensus expecting $352.7 million in revenue for the three months ended Sept. 30. It also said the number of customers accessing in-person workshops combined with a digital subscription fell 7.3% year-on-year.

In other sector news:

(+) Coty (COTY) raced 14% higher after the cosmetics company , reported non-GAAP net income of $0.07 per share for its Q1 fiscal ended Sept. 30, down from $0.11 per share during the year-ago period but inching past the Capital IQ consensus expecting a $0.06 per share adjusted profit.

(-) KAR Auction Services (KAR) fell more than 16% after late Tuesday reporting adjusted Q3 net income of $0.35 per share, improving on a $0.32 per share non-GAAP profit during the same quarter last but still trailing the Capital IQ consensus by $0.05 per share.

