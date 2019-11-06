Consumer Sector Update for 11/06/2019: RRGB,WW,COTY,KAR

Top Consumer Stocks

WMT +0.53%

MCD +1.09%

DIS -0.11%

CVS +5.08%

KO +0.52%

Consumer stocks were scratching out modest gains in late trade, with the shares of consumer staples companies in the S&P 500 climbing over 0.4% Wednesday afternoon while the shares of consumer discretionary firms in the S&P 500 were climbing slightly more than 0.1%, turning around a mid-day slide.

Among consumer stocks moving on news:

(-) Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (RRGB) slid more than 12% lower after the restaurant chain lowered its FY19 earnings outlook after reporting a Q3 net loss and also said it was suspending its US refranchising program until its operating fundamentals are stronger. The company is projecting non-GAAP net income in a new range of $0.64 to $0.99 per share compared with its prior view expecting between $0.95 to $1.50 per share and the Capital IQ consensus looking for a $1.11 per share adjusted profit.

In other sector news:

(+) Coty (COTY) raced 14% higher after the cosmetics company reported non-GAAP net income of $0.07 per share for its Q1 fiscal ended Sept. 30, down from $0.11 per share during the year-ago period but inching past the Capital IQ consensus expecting a $0.06 per share adjusted profit.

(-) WW International (WW) slumped Wednesday, sinking 16%, after the lifestyle company reported a 4.9% decline in revenue from year-ago levels to $348.6 million and trailing the Capital IQ consensus expecting $352.7 million in revenue for the three months ended Sept. 30. It also said the number of customers accessing in-person workshops combined with a digital subscription fell 7.3% year-on-year.

(-) KAR Auction Services (KAR) fell almost 18% after late Tuesday reporting adjusted Q3 net income of $0.35 per share, improving on a $0.32 per share non-GAAP profit during the same quarter last but still trailing the Capital IQ consensus by $0.05 per share.

