Consumer Sector Update for 11/05/2021: PTON, DKNG, SHAK, XLP, XLY

Consumer stocks were advancing premarket Friday. The Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund ETF (XLP) was up 0.21% and the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund ETF (XLY) was gaining 0.64% recently.

Peloton Interactive (PTON) was retreating more than 34% as it swung to a fiscal Q1 loss of $1.25 per share, compared with a net profit of $0.20 per share for the same period in 2020.

DraftKings (DKNG) was more than 4% lower after reporting that its Q3 loss widened to $1.35 per diluted share from a year-ago loss of $1.11 per diluted share. The consensus estimate of analysts polled by Capital IQ was for a loss of $1.06 per share.

Shake Shack (SHAK) was rallying past 11% after it reported a net loss of $0.05 per share in Q3, narrowing from last year's net loss of $0.11 per share. The consensus estimate from analysts surveyed by Capital IQ was for an adjusted net loss of $0.06 per share.

