Markets
PTON

Consumer Sector Update for 11/05/2021: PTON, DKNG, SHAK, XLP, XLY

Contributor
MT Newswires MTNewswires
Published

Consumer stocks were advancing premarket Friday. The Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund ETF (XLP) was up 0.21% and the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund ETF (XLY) was gaining 0.64% recently.

Peloton Interactive (PTON) was retreating more than 34% as it swung to a fiscal Q1 loss of $1.25 per share, compared with a net profit of $0.20 per share for the same period in 2020.

DraftKings (DKNG) was more than 4% lower after reporting that its Q3 loss widened to $1.35 per diluted share from a year-ago loss of $1.11 per diluted share. The consensus estimate of analysts polled by Capital IQ was for a loss of $1.06 per share.

Shake Shack (SHAK) was rallying past 11% after it reported a net loss of $0.05 per share in Q3, narrowing from last year's net loss of $0.11 per share. The consensus estimate from analysts surveyed by Capital IQ was for an adjusted net loss of $0.06 per share.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

PTON DKNG SHAK XLP XLY

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    MTNewswires

    Founded in 1999, MT Newswires (formerly known as Midnight Trader) is a leading provider of original source, multi-asset class, real-time, global financial news and information to most of the largest banks, brokerage firms and professional market data, trading & research applications in North America.

    Learn More

    More from MTNewswires

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular