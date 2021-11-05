Consumer Sector Update for 11/05/2021: GOOS,GOOS.TO,BIGC,SHAK,PTON

Consumer stocks continued to add to their prior gains late in Friday trading, with the SPDR Consumer Staples Select Sector ETF (XLP) climbing 0.7% while the SPDR Consumer Discretionary Select Sector ETF (XLY) was rising 0.8% this afternoon.

In company news, Canada Goose Holdings (GOOS) rose nearly 20% after reporting fiscal Q2 results topping analyst estimates and raising its FY22 guidance above Wall Street and Bay Street forecasts.

BigCommerce Holdings (BIGC) added 28% after the ecommerce platform company reported a smaller-than-expected Q3 net loss of $0.06 per share and a 49% year-over-year increase in revenue for the September quarter to $59.3 million. Analysts, on average, had been looking for a $0.14 per share net loss on $54.8 million in revenue, according to Capital IQ.

Shake Shack (SHAK) climbed more than 17% after the restaurant chain served up a Q3 net loss of $0.05 per share in Q3, more than halving its $0.11 per share loss during the year-ago quarter and beating the Capital IQ consensus expecting a $0.06 per share net loss.

To the downside, Peloton Interactive (PTON) shares plunged about 36% to its lowest share price since June 2020 after the exercise equipment company swung to a fiscal Q1 net loss of $1.25 per share, missing analyst estimates looking for a $1.08 per share loss, while revenue grew 6% over year-ago levels to $805 million but also lagged the Capital IQ consensus by around $4 million. It also cut its FY22 outlook, citing ongoing pandemic issues.

