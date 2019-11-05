Consumer Sector Update for 11/05/2019: TRVG,FPAY,SHAK

Top Consumer Stocks

WMT +0.45%

MCD +0.78%

DIS -0.68%

CVS -0.06%

KO -1.50%

Consumer stocks were little changed on Tuesday, with the shares of consumer staples companies in the S&P 500 climbing just over 0.1% while the shares of consumer discretionary firms in the S&P 500 were ahead less than 0.1%.

(+) Trivago (TRVG) retreated Tuesday, sinking almost 21% after the hotel reservation website reported a 97% drop in Q3 net income compared with year-ago levels to EUR300,000. Revenue slipped 1.3% year-over-year to EUR250.3 million, trailing the Capital IQ consensus expecting EUR260 million in revenue. It also said company founder Rolf Schromgens will step down as CEO and managing director on Dec. 31 and will be succeeded by chief financial officer Axel Hefer.

(+) FlexShopper (FPAY) rallied Tuesday, climbing almost 10%, after the lease-to-own retailer late Monday reported a surprise Q3 profit and better-than-expected revenue and raised its FY19 revenue above analyst projections. The company earned of $0.04 per share during the three months ended Sept. 30 on $22.3 million in revenue compared with the Capital IQ consensus expecting an $0.11 per share net loss on $20.6 million in revenue.

(-) Shake Shack (SHAK) tumbled more than 20% after the restaurant chain late Monday raised its 2019 sales forecast range by $7 million on both ends after reporting better-than-expected Q3 financial result, now projecting between $592 million to $597 million but still lagging the Capital IQ consensus looking for $599.5 million in sales for the 12 months ending Dec. 31.

