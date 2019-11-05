Consumer Sector Update for 11/05/2019: SHAK, MAR, USFD, WMT, MCD, DIS, CVS, KO

Top Consumer Stocks:

WMT: +0.50%

MCD: +0.39%

DIS: +0.21%

CVS: +0.44%

KO: -0.02%

Most consumer majors were gaining in Tuesday's pre-bell trading.

Moving stocks include:

(-) Shake Shack (SHAK), which was slumping more than 17% after it booked Q3 net income of $0.26 per share, compared with $0.21 per share in the year-ago period. Analysts polled by Capital IQ were expecting EPS of $0.21.

(-) Marriott International (MAR) was down more than 2% amid Q3 adjusted earnings that missed and revenue that topped Wall Street expectations. Adjusted EPS decreased to $1.47 for the September quarter, from $1.70 a year earlier. That trailed the $1.50 average estimate of analysts polled by Capital IQ.

(+) US Foods Holding (USFD) was gaining more than 5% after it booked Q3 adjusted earnings of $0.65 per share, ahead of the $0.58 a share in the same quarter last year and topping consensus compiled by Capital IQ for $0.61 a share.

