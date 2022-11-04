Consumer Sector Update for 11/04/2022: XPEV,DASH,FNKO

Consumer stocks were mixed in Friday trading, with the SPDR Consumer Staples Select Sector ETF (XLP) climbing 0.2% and the SPDR Consumer Discretionary Select Sector ETF (XLY) slipping 0.6%.

In company news, XPeng (XPEV) sped nearly 19% higher after the Chinese electric vehicle company Friday said its Guangzhou Xiaopeng Automotive Financial Leasing subsidiary issued RMB964 million ($133.5 million) of its carbon-neutral asset-backed securities on the Shanghai Stock Exchange. The initial tranche of the senior securities received an AAA debt rating and carried a 2.80% coupon while the senior B tranche had an AA+ rating and a 3.00% interest rate, Xpeng said.

DoorDash (DASH) sprinted to a 5.4% gain on Friday after the consumer deliveries and analytics company reported a 33% year-over-year increase in its Q3 revenue to $1.7 billion, topping the Capital IQ consensus expecting $1.63 billion in revenue for the three months ended Sept. 30.

Funko (FNKO) plunged 58% after reporting Q3 earnings lagging Wall Street estimates and the pop culture products company also slashed its FY22 profit forecasts well below analyst expectations. It now sees non-GAAP net income this year in a range of $0.85 to $0.95 per share, more than halving its prior outlook expecting between $1.88 to $1.99 per share and trailing the Capital IQ consensus call looking for the company to earn $1.91 per share, excluding one-time items.

