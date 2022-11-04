Consumer Sector Update for 11/04/2022: DKNG, SBUX, HSY, XLP, XLY

Consumer stocks were steady premarket Friday. The Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLP) and the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLY) were recently inactive.

DraftKings (DKNG) was over 18% lower after it reported a Q3 loss of $1 per diluted share, compared to a loss of $1.35 per diluted share a year earlier. The consensus estimate of analysts polled by Capital IQ was for a loss of $1.05 per share.

Starbucks (SBUX) reported fiscal Q4 adjusted earnings of $0.81 per share, down from $0.99 per share a year earlier. Analysts surveyed by Capital IQ forecast $0.72 per share. Starbucks was up nearly 6% recently.

Hershey (HSY) was advancing 0.8% after it posted Q3 adjusted earnings of $2.17 per diluted share, up from $2.10 per share a year ago. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected adjusted EPS of $2.10.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.