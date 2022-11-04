Consumer Sector Update for 11/04/2022: ADNT,XPEV,DASH,FNKO

Consumer stocks turned moderately higher Friday afternoon, with the SPDR Consumer Staples Select Sector ETF (XLP) climbing 0.9% and the SPDR Consumer Discretionary Select Sector ETF (XLY) gaining 0.4%, reversing a midday slide.

In company news, Adient (ADNT) climbed over 14% after reporting an adjusted profit of $0.53 per share for its fiscal Q4 ended Sept. 30, reversing a $0.24 per share non-GAAP net loss during the same quarter last year and beating the Capital IQ consensus call expecting the auto-parts manufacturer to earn $0.52 per share, excluding one-time items.

XPeng (XPEV) sped nearly 15% higher after the Chinese electric vehicle company Friday said its Guangzhou Xiaopeng Automotive Financial Leasing subsidiary issued RMB964 million ($133.5 million) of its carbon-neutral asset-backed securities on the Shanghai Stock Exchange. The initial tranche of the senior securities received an AAA debt rating and carried a 2.80% coupon while the senior B tranche had an AA+ rating and a 3.00% interest rate, Xpeng said.

DoorDash (DASH) sprinted to a 7.4% gain on Friday after the consumer deliveries and analytics company reported a 33% year-over-year increase in its Q3 revenue to $1.7 billion, topping the Capital IQ consensus expecting $1.63 billion in revenue for the three months ended Sept. 30.

Among decliners, Funko (FNKO) plunged 59% after reporting Q3 earnings that lagged behind Wall Street estimates. The pop culture products company also slashed its FY22 profit forecasts well below analyst expectations. It now sees non-GAAP net income this year in a range of $0.85 to $0.95 per share, more than halving its prior outlook expecting between $1.88 to $1.99 per share and trailing the Capital IQ consensus call for the company to earn $1.91 per share, excluding one-time items.

