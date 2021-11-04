Consumer Sector Update for 11/04/2021: W, PENN, PLNT, XLP, XLY

Consumer stocks were mixed pre-bell Thursday as the Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLP) was 0.49% lower and the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLY) was recently advancing by 0.61%.

Wayfair (W) was down more than 5% after it reported fiscal Q3 adjusted EPS of $0.14, compared with $2.30 a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected $0.01.

Penn National Gaming (PENN) was down more than 3% after it reported a Q3 EPS of $0.52, compared with $0.93 a year earlier. Analysts surveyed by Capital IQ expected $0.91.

Planet Fitness (PLNT) was rallying past 11% after it posted adjusted Q3 EPS of $0.25 on a diluted basis, up from prior-year EPS of $0.02. Analysts polled by Capital IQ estimated EPS of $0.19.

