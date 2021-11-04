Consumer Sector Update for 11/04/2021: RGR,QUOT,ETSY,PLNT

Consumer stocks were ending Thursday mixed, with the the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLY) up 1.3% while the Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR (XLP) slipped 0.1%.

In company news, Sturm Ruger (RGR) shares slid 8.3% after the firearms maker reported a Q3 profit of $1.98 per share, up from $1.39 per share during the same quarter in 2020 but missing analysts' consensus for $2.18 per share in a Capital IQ poll. Net sales fell 22% from year-ago levels to $178.2 million, also lagging the $191.1 million Street view.

Quotient Technology (QUOT) slid nearly 13% after reporting its Q3 net loss widened from year-ago levels, with the digital advertising and promotions company projecting $490 million to $500 million in FY21 revenue, trailing Street expectations for $519.6 million.

Among gainers, Planet Fitness (PLNT) climbed almost 12% after the fitness chain reported non-GAAP Q3 net income of $0.25 per share, up from $0.02 per share a year earlier and beating analyst estimates by $0.06 per share. Planet Fitness also raised its FY21 outlook to an EPS range of $0.75 to $0.80 excluding one-time items, on revenue of $570 million to $580 million. The Street was at $0.73 per share and $538.1 million, respectively.

Etsy (ETSY) rose over 13% after the online crafts marketplace reported better-than-expected Q3 sales and guided Q4 revenue above Wall Street forecasts. Consolidated revenue grew 17.9% year-over-year to $532.4 million during the three months ended Sept. 30, topping Street expectations of $519.2 million.

