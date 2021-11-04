Consumer Sector Update for 11/04/2021: ETSY,PLNT,QUOT

Consumer stocks were broadly higher in Thursday trading, with the SPDR Consumer Staples Select Sector ETF (XLP) climbing 0.1%, overcoming an early decline, while the SPDR Consumer Discretionary Select Sector ETF (XLY) was rising 1.6%.

In company news, Etsy (ETSY) rose nearly 15% after the online marketplace reported better-than-expected Q3 sales and also guided revenue for the current quarter above Wall Street forecasts. Consolidated revenue grew 17.9% year-over-year to $532.4 million during the three months ended Sept. 30, topping the Capital IQ consensus looking for Q3 revenue of $519.2 million.

Planet Fitness (PLNT) was more than 12% higher after the fitness chain reported non-GAAP Q3 net income of $0.25 per share, blowing past its $0.02 per share adjusted profit during the same quarter last year and beating analyst estimates by $0.06 per share. It also raised its FY21 earnings outlook by $0.10 per share and its revenue guidance by $40 million to a new range of $0.75 to the $0.80 per share on between $570 million to $580 million in FY21 revenue. The Street is at $0.73 per share and $538.1 million, respectively.

To the downside, Quotient Technology (QUOT) Thursday slid almost 11% after reporting a wider Q3 net loss compared with year-ago levels, and the digital advertising and promotions company also projecting between $490 million to $500 million in FY21 revenue, trailing the Capital IQ consensus looking for $519.6 million in revenue for the 12 months ending Dec. 31.

