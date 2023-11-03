Consumer Sector Update for 11/03/2023: EXPE, QSR, LGF.A

Consumer stocks were higher in Friday afternoon trading, with the Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLP) advancing 0.4% and the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLY) adding 1.3%.

In company news, Starz is reducing its workforce by more than 10% and ceasing its operations in Australia and the UK ahead of the Lions Gate Entertainment (LGF.A) spinoff, CNBC reported Friday, citing an email sent to staff by Chief Executive Jeffrey Hirsh. Lions Gate shares jumped almost 7%.

Expedia (EXPE) surged 17% after it reported Q3 adjusted earnings of $5.41 per share, up from $4.05 a year earlier. Analysts surveyed by Capital IQ expected $5.

Restaurant Brands International (QSR) reported weaker-than-expected Q3 revenue growth on Friday as Burger King comparable sales missed estimates, while earnings edged lower. Its shares fell 1.9%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.