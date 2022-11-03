Markets
PTON

Consumer Sector Update for 11/03/2022: PTON, EBAY, BKNG, XLP, XLY

November 03, 2022 — 09:12 am EDT

Written by MT Newswires for MTNewswires ->

Consumer stocks were leaning lower pre-bell Thursday. The Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLP) was 0.62% lower, and the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLY) was declining by 0.53% recently.

Peloton Interactive (PTON) reported a fiscal Q1 loss of $1.20 per share, narrower than the per-share loss of $1.25 a year earlier. Peloton was recently retreating by more than 14%.

eBay (EBAY) was almost 5% higher after it reported Q3 Non-GAAP earnings from continuing operations of $1 per diluted share, up from $0.90 a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ forecast $0.93.

Booking Holdings (BKNG) was more than 3% higher after it posted Q3 non-GAAP earnings of $53.03 per diluted share, up from $37.70 a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected $49.85.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Markets
MTNewswires
Founded in 1999, MT Newswires (formerly known as Midnight Trader) is a leading provider of original source, multi-asset class, real-time, global financial news and information to most of the largest banks, brokerage firms and professional market data, trading & research applications in North America.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

PTON
EBAY
BKNG
XLP
XLY

More Related Articles

Market Maker Newsletter