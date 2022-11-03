Consumer Sector Update for 11/03/2022: PTON, EBAY, BKNG, XLP, XLY

Consumer stocks were leaning lower pre-bell Thursday. The Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLP) was 0.62% lower, and the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLY) was declining by 0.53% recently.

Peloton Interactive (PTON) reported a fiscal Q1 loss of $1.20 per share, narrower than the per-share loss of $1.25 a year earlier. Peloton was recently retreating by more than 14%.

eBay (EBAY) was almost 5% higher after it reported Q3 Non-GAAP earnings from continuing operations of $1 per diluted share, up from $0.90 a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ forecast $0.93.

Booking Holdings (BKNG) was more than 3% higher after it posted Q3 non-GAAP earnings of $53.03 per diluted share, up from $37.70 a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected $49.85.

