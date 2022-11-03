Consumer Sector Update for 11/03/2022: ELF,MGM,ROKU,UA,UAA

Consumer stocks were slightly lower in Thursday trading, with the SPDR Consumer Staples Select Sector ETF (XLP) and the SPDR Consumer Discretionary Select Sector ETF (XLY) both slipping 0.1%.

In company news, e l f Beauty (ELF) rose over 14% after the skincare company reported non-GAAP net income and sales for its fiscal Q2 ended Sept. 30 exceeding Wall Street expectations, also raising its forecast for FY23 results above analyst estimates. Excluding one-time items, e l f earned $0.36 per share, up from $0.21 per share during the same quarter last year and more than doubling the Capital IQ consensus expecting $0.16 per share.

Under Armour (UA, UAA) gained more than 13% after the athletic wear company sprinted past analyst estimates with its fiscal Q2 results. Excluding one-time items, it earned $0.20 per share during the three months ended Sept. 30, topping the Capital IQ consensus call by $0.04 per share, while revenue grew 2% year-over-year to $1.57 billion, also exceeding the $1.55 billion Street view.

On the downside, Roku (ROKU) still was 1.7% lower this afternoon, recovering most of its 18% morning slide to its lowest price since January 2019, after the company guided Q4 revenue lagging analyst estimates, upstaging better-than-expected Q3 results. The company is projecting $800 million in revenue for the current quarter ending Dec. 31 compared with the Capital IQ consensus looking for $894.6 million in Q4 revenue.

MGM Resorts International (MGM) slumped 8.7% after it reported late Wednesday a surprise non-GAAP net loss of $1.39 per share for its Q3 ended Sept. 30, reversing a $0.03 per share adjusted profit during the same quarter last year earlier and missing the Capital IQ consensus expecting the casino and gaming company to earn $0.13 per share, excluding one-time items.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.