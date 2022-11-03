Consumer Sector Update for 11/03/2022: ELF,MGM,ROKU,UA,UAA

Markets
Consumer stocks were slightly lower in Thursday trading, with the SPDR Consumer Staples Select Sector ETF (XLP) and the SPDR Consumer Discretionary Select Sector ETF (XLY) both slipping 0.1%.

In company news, e l f Beauty (ELF) rose over 14% after the skincare company reported non-GAAP net income and sales for its fiscal Q2 ended Sept. 30 exceeding Wall Street expectations, also raising its forecast for FY23 results above analyst estimates. Excluding one-time items, e l f earned $0.36 per share, up from $0.21 per share during the same quarter last year and more than doubling the Capital IQ consensus expecting $0.16 per share.

Under Armour (UA, UAA) gained more than 13% after the athletic wear company sprinted past analyst estimates with its fiscal Q2 results. Excluding one-time items, it earned $0.20 per share during the three months ended Sept. 30, topping the Capital IQ consensus call by $0.04 per share, while revenue grew 2% year-over-year to $1.57 billion, also exceeding the $1.55 billion Street view.

On the downside, Roku (ROKU) still was 1.7% lower this afternoon, recovering most of its 18% morning slide to its lowest price since January 2019, after the company guided Q4 revenue lagging analyst estimates, upstaging better-than-expected Q3 results. The company is projecting $800 million in revenue for the current quarter ending Dec. 31 compared with the Capital IQ consensus looking for $894.6 million in Q4 revenue.

MGM Resorts International (MGM) slumped 8.7% after it reported late Wednesday a surprise non-GAAP net loss of $1.39 per share for its Q3 ended Sept. 30, reversing a $0.03 per share adjusted profit during the same quarter last year earlier and missing the Capital IQ consensus expecting the casino and gaming company to earn $0.13 per share, excluding one-time items.

