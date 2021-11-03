Consumer Sector Update for 11/03/2021: FMC,BBBY,KR,DKS,NKE,TUP

Consumer stocks extended their mid-week gains this afternoon, with the SPDR Consumer Staples Select Sector ETF (XLP) Wednesday climbing 0.8% while the SPDR Consumer Discretionary Select Sector ETF (XLY) rising 1.5%, helping lifting the broader markets to more record highs.

In company news, FMC (FMC) climbed almost 13%, leading Wednesday gains on the S&P 500 index, after the biopesticides and pest-control products company reported non-GAAP Q3 net income of $1.43 per share, up from $1.22 per share last year and beating the Capital IQ consensus by $0.11 per share. Net sales increased 9.2% over year-ago levels to $1.19 billion, also topping the $1.17 billion analyst mean.

Bed Bath & Beyond (BBBY) climbed over 15%, easing from a 53% morning gain that followed the home goods retailer announcing a new partnership with Kroger (KR) extending its consumer reach by launching small-scale branded stores at selected Kroger stores and the companies also collaborating on e-commerce sales. Kroger shares were 5.4% higher this afternoon.

Dick's Sporting Goods (DKS) climbed 5.8% after the retailer Wednesday said it has partnered with athletic footwear and apparel giant Nike (NKE) that will provide consumers with access to exclusive products and offers. Customers also will be able to connect their Dick's Scorecard and Nike Membership accounts, the companies said. Nike shares also were 2.8% higher.

Among decliners, Tupperware Brands (TUP) dropped over 19% after the kitchenware company Wednesday reported an 11% year-over-year decline in Q3 sales to $376.9 million and missing the Capital IQ consensus looking for $473.7 million in sales during the September quarter.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.