Consumer Sector Update for 11/03/2021: BBBY, KR, DKS, NKE, TUP

Consumer stocks were moderately higher in mid-week trading, with the SPDR Consumer Staples Select Sector ETF (XLP) Wednesday climbing 0.4% while the SPDR Consumer Discretionary Select Sector ETF (XLY) also was rising 0.4%.

In company news, Bed Bath & Beyond (BBBY) climbed over 21%, easing from an 53% morning gain that followed the home goods retailer announcing a new partnership with Kroger (KR) extending its consumer reach by launching small-scale branded stores at selected Kroger stores and the companies also collaborating on e-commerce sales. Kroger shares were 4.4% higher.

Dick's Sporting Goods (DKS) climbed 3.7% after the retailer Wednesday said it has partnered with athletic footwear and apparel giant Nike (NKE) that will provide consumers with access to exclusive products and offers. Customers also will be able to connect their Dick's Scorecard and Nike Membership accounts, the companies said. Nike shares also were 1.6% higher.

On the downside, Tupperware Brands (TUP) dropped over 14% after the kitchenware company Wednesday reported an 11% year-over-year decline in Q3 sales to $376.9 million and missing the Capital IQ consensus looking for $473.7 million in sales during the September quarter.

