Consumer Sector Update for 11/03/2021: BBBY, CPRI, TUP, XLP, XLY

Consumer stocks were mixed pre-bell Wednesday. The Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund ETF (XLP) was down by 0.03% while the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund ETF (XLY) was 0.12% higher recently.

Bed Bath & Beyond (BBBY) was still surging past 57% after the home goods retailer announced a new strategic collaboration with Kroger (KR) that will see it launching small-scale pilot stores at selected Kroger locations and the companies also partnering on e-commerce sales beginning early next year. Bed Bath & Beyond also said it expects to complete its $1 billion stock buyback program by the end of its FY21 on Feb. 28, or about two years ahead of schedule.

Capri Holdings (CPRI) was gaining more than 12% after posting fiscal Q2 adjusted earnings of $1.53 per share, up from $0.90 a year ago. The average adjusted EPS forecast from analysts polled by Capital IQ was $0.95.

Tupperware Brands (TUP) was down more than 10% as it reported Q3 adjusted EPS of $1.19, compared with $1.12 a year ago. Analysts surveyed by Capital IQ expected $0.71. Meanwhile, net sales fell year over year and missed analysts' expectations.

