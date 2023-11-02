News & Insights

Markets
JAKK

Consumer Sector Update for 11/02/2023: JAKK, SBUX, GIL, CROX

November 02, 2023 — 03:41 pm EDT

Written by MT Newswires for MTNewswires ->

Consumer stocks were gaining late Thursday afternoon, with the Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLP) increasing 1.3% and the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLY) adding 2.6%.

In corporate news, JAKKS Pacific (JAKK) shares surged 33% after the company reported Q3 adjusted earnings and sales that beat market expectations.

Gildan Activewear (GIL) shares jumped almost 16% after it posted better-than-expected Q3 results.

Starbucks (SBUX) was gaining almost 10% after it reported adjusted earnings and sales that beat consensus for fiscal Q4.

Crocs (CROX) shares tumbled 6.8% after cutting its full-year 2023 guidance despite higher-than-expected Q3 results.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
MTNewswires
Founded in 1999, MT Newswires (formerly known as Midnight Trader) is a leading provider of original source, multi-asset class, real-time, global financial news and information to most of the largest banks, brokerage firms and professional market data, trading & research applications in North America.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

JAKK
SBUX
GIL
CROX

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.