Consumer Sector Update for 11/02/2023: JAKK, SBUX, GIL, CROX

Consumer stocks were gaining late Thursday afternoon, with the Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLP) increasing 1.3% and the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLY) adding 2.6%.

In corporate news, JAKKS Pacific (JAKK) shares surged 33% after the company reported Q3 adjusted earnings and sales that beat market expectations.

Gildan Activewear (GIL) shares jumped almost 16% after it posted better-than-expected Q3 results.

Starbucks (SBUX) was gaining almost 10% after it reported adjusted earnings and sales that beat consensus for fiscal Q4.

Crocs (CROX) shares tumbled 6.8% after cutting its full-year 2023 guidance despite higher-than-expected Q3 results.

