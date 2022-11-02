Consumer Sector Update for 11/02/2022: TUP, REZI, LL

Consumer stocks were broadly lower in Wednesday trading, with the SPDR Consumer Staples Select Sector ETF (XLP) dropping 0.3% and the SPDR Consumer Discretionary Select Sector ETF (XLY) retreating 1.5%.

In company news, Tupperware Brands (TUP) tumbled more than 41%, earlier sinking 46% to its lowest share price since May 2020, after the kitchenwares company reported non-GAAP Q3 net income of $0.14 per share, down sharply from $1.14 during the same quarter in 2021 and missing the Capital IQ-polled consensus expecting for $0.42. Net sales dropped 20% year-over-year to $302.8 million, also trailing the $316.1 million analyst mean.

Resideo Technologies (REZI) declined almost 30% after the home heating and security services firm reported Q3 net income of $0.42 per share, down from $0.46 during prior period and lagging the Street's view for $0.14. Net revenue increased 8% to $1.62 billion, but also missed the $1.69 billion Street consensus.

LL Flooring (LL) dropped 3% after Wednesday reporting a non-GAAP Q3 net loss of $0.14 per share, reversing a $0.29 per-share profit during the prior-year period and missing the single-analyst call expecting $0.26. Net sales fell 4.8% to $268.8 million, also trailing the $288.6 million Streets forecast. The company said it expects headwinds to consumer spending to persist throughout the rest of the year.

