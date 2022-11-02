Consumer Sector Update for 11/02/2022: CHGG,TUP,REZI,LL

Markets
Consumer stocks were ending broadly lower in Wednesday trading, with the SPDR Consumer Staples Select Sector ETF (XLP) dropping 1.6% and the SPDR Consumer Discretionary Select Sector ETF (XLY) retreating 3.8%.

In company news, Chegg (CHGG) rallied nearly 21% higher after the direct-to-student learning platform company reported non-GAAP Q3 net income of $0.21 per share, up slightly over its $0.20 per share profit during the year-ago period but topping the Capital IQ consensus call of $0.14 per share. Total revenue fell 4% from the same quarter last year but still exceeded the $158.3 million analyst mean.

LL Flooring (LL) dropped 8.2% Wednesday after reporting a non-GAAP Q3 net loss of $0.14 per share, reversing a $0.29 per-share profit during the prior-year period and missing the single-analyst call expecting $0.26. Net sales fell 4.8% to $268.8 million, also trailing the $288.6 million Street forecast. The company said it expects headwinds to consumer spending to persist throughout the rest of the year.

Resideo Technologies (REZI) declined over 32% after the home heating and security services firm reported Q3 net income of $0.42 per share, down from $0.46 during the prior period and lagging the Street's view of $0.14. Net revenue increased 8% to $1.62 billion but also missed the $1.69 billion Street consensus.

