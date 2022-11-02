Markets
CHGG

Consumer Sector Update for 11/02/2022: CHGG, MDLZ, EL, XLP, XLY

November 02, 2022 — 09:06 am EDT

Written by MT Newswires for MTNewswires ->

Consumer stocks were flat to slightly lower pre-bell Wednesday. The Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLY) was inactive and the Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLP) was down less than 0.1% recently.

Chegg (CHGG) was gaining nearly 21% in value after it reported Q3 non-GAAP earnings of $0.21 per diluted share, up from $0.20 a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected $0.14.

Mondelez International (MDLZ) was over 3% higher after it reported Q3 adjusted earnings of $0.74 per diluted share, up from $0.70 per share a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected $0.69 per share.

Estee Lauder (EL) was slipping past 8% after it reported fiscal Q1 adjusted earnings of $1.37 per diluted share, down from $1.89 a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected $1.31.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Markets
MTNewswires
Founded in 1999, MT Newswires (formerly known as Midnight Trader) is a leading provider of original source, multi-asset class, real-time, global financial news and information to most of the largest banks, brokerage firms and professional market data, trading & research applications in North America.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

CHGG
MDLZ
EL
XLP
XLY

More Related Articles

Market Maker Newsletter