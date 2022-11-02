Consumer Sector Update for 11/02/2022: CHGG, MDLZ, EL, XLP, XLY

Consumer stocks were flat to slightly lower pre-bell Wednesday. The Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLY) was inactive and the Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLP) was down less than 0.1% recently.

Chegg (CHGG) was gaining nearly 21% in value after it reported Q3 non-GAAP earnings of $0.21 per diluted share, up from $0.20 a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected $0.14.

Mondelez International (MDLZ) was over 3% higher after it reported Q3 adjusted earnings of $0.74 per diluted share, up from $0.70 per share a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected $0.69 per share.

Estee Lauder (EL) was slipping past 8% after it reported fiscal Q1 adjusted earnings of $1.37 per diluted share, down from $1.89 a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected $1.31.

