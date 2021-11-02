Markets
UA

Consumer Sector Update for 11/02/2021: UA, UAA, EL, RL, XLP, XLY

Contributor
MT Newswires MTNewswires
Published

Consumer stocks were mixed premarket Tuesday. The Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund ETF (XLP) was advancing by 0.04% and the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund ETF (XLY) was down 0.48% in recent trading.

Under Armour (UA, UAA) was rallying by more than 12% as it posted Q3 adjusted earnings of $0.31 per share, up from $0.26 per share in the year-ago period. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected normalized EPS at $0.15.

Estee Lauder (EL) reported fiscal Q1 adjusted earnings of $1.89 per share, up from $1.44 a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ projected $1.70. Estee Lauder was over 2% lower recently.

Ralph Lauren (RL) reported fiscal Q2 adjusted earnings of $2.62 per diluted share, compared with $1.44 a year ago. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected a $2.00 per share. Ralph Lauren was declining more than 3% in premarket trading.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

UA UAA EL RL XLP

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    MTNewswires

    Founded in 1999, MT Newswires (formerly known as Midnight Trader) is a leading provider of original source, multi-asset class, real-time, global financial news and information to most of the largest banks, brokerage firms and professional market data, trading & research applications in North America.

    Learn More

    More from MTNewswires

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular