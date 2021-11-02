Consumer Sector Update for 11/02/2021: UA, UAA, EL, RL, XLP, XLY

Consumer stocks were mixed premarket Tuesday. The Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund ETF (XLP) was advancing by 0.04% and the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund ETF (XLY) was down 0.48% in recent trading.

Under Armour (UA, UAA) was rallying by more than 12% as it posted Q3 adjusted earnings of $0.31 per share, up from $0.26 per share in the year-ago period. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected normalized EPS at $0.15.

Estee Lauder (EL) reported fiscal Q1 adjusted earnings of $1.89 per share, up from $1.44 a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ projected $1.70. Estee Lauder was over 2% lower recently.

Ralph Lauren (RL) reported fiscal Q2 adjusted earnings of $2.62 per diluted share, compared with $1.44 a year ago. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected a $2.00 per share. Ralph Lauren was declining more than 3% in premarket trading.

