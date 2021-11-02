Consumer Sector Update for 11/02/2021: CHGG,CAR,UA,UAA

Consumer stocks were broadly mixed in Tuesday trading, with the SPDR Consumer Staples Select Sector ETF (XLP) climbing 0.6% while the SPDR Consumer Discretionary Select Sector ETF (XLY) was sinking 0.9%.

In company news, Chegg (CHGG) was getting slammed Tuesday, recently sinking as much as 47% to touch a 20-month low, after the education technology company cut its FY21 revenue outlook below Wall Street expectations, blaming the ongoing impact of the COVID-19 pandemic for an industry slowdown that started in late September. It also reported $171.9 million in Q3 revenue, up 12% over year-ago levels but still lagging the $173.8 million analysts' mean.

Avis Budget Group (CAR) nearly doubled in value Tuesday, speeding to a 93% advance in recent trading, after the rental agency overnight reported huge increases in adjusted Q3 net income and revenue and blowing past analyst estimates for the three months ended Sept. 30. The company earned $10.74 per share, excluding one-time items, on $3 billion in revenue compared with its $1.13 per share non-GAAP profit and $1.53 billion in revenue last year. The Streets was at $6.68 per share and $2.78 billion, respectively.

Under Armour (UA, UAA) jumped out to a nearly 15% gain after the athletic wear company reported non-GAAP Q3 net income of $0.31 per share, more than double analyst estimates looking for a $0.15 per share adjusted profit and also raised its FY22 earnings forecast above Street views. The company also increased its sales guidance for this year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.