Consumer Sector Update for 11/01/2023: SIX, FUN, EL, WE, YUMC

Consumer stocks rose late Wednesday afternoon with the Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLP) up 0.1% and the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLY) adding 0.9%.

In company news, Six Flags Entertainment (SIX) is nearing a deal to merge with Cedar Fair (FUN) with an agreement expected to be finalized as soon as this week, The Wall Street Journal reported. Six Flags shares rose 5.3%, and Cedar Fair gained 6%.

Yum China (YUMC) reported Q3 adjusted earnings of $0.59 per diluted share, up from $0.49 a year earlier. Four analysts polled by Capital IQ expected $0.62. Its shares slumped 17%.

Estee Lauder (EL) shares tumbled almost 19%. The company on Wednesday reported declines in fiscal Q1 results due to softness in its Asian travel retail business and a weak prestige beauty recovery in China, prompting the company to lower its full-year guidance.

WeWork (WE) shares plunged 46% amid reports that the company is preparing to file for bankruptcy as early as next week.

