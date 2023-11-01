Consumer Sector Update for 11/01/2023: HBI, EL, WE

Consumer stocks were mixed Wednesday afternoon, with the Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLP) down 0.1% and the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLY) adding 0.2%.

In company news, Estee Lauder (EL) shares slumped almost 17%. The company on Wednesday reported declines in fiscal Q1 results due to softness in its Asian travel retail business and a weak prestige beauty recovery in China, prompting the company to lower its full-year guidance.

WeWork (WE) shares tumbled 51% amid reports that the company is preparing to file for bankruptcy as early as next week.

Hanesbrands' (HBI) Champion brand has attracted interest from potential buyers, including brand management firms WHP Global and Authentic Brands, CNBC reported Wednesday. Hanesbrands shares fell 2.7%.

