News & Insights

Markets
HBI

Consumer Sector Update for 11/01/2023: HBI, EL, WE

November 01, 2023 — 01:44 pm EDT

Written by MT Newswires for MTNewswires ->

Consumer stocks were mixed Wednesday afternoon, with the Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLP) down 0.1% and the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLY) adding 0.2%.

In company news, Estee Lauder (EL) shares slumped almost 17%. The company on Wednesday reported declines in fiscal Q1 results due to softness in its Asian travel retail business and a weak prestige beauty recovery in China, prompting the company to lower its full-year guidance.

WeWork (WE) shares tumbled 51% amid reports that the company is preparing to file for bankruptcy as early as next week.

Hanesbrands' (HBI) Champion brand has attracted interest from potential buyers, including brand management firms WHP Global and Authentic Brands, CNBC reported Wednesday. Hanesbrands shares fell 2.7%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
MTNewswires
Founded in 1999, MT Newswires (formerly known as Midnight Trader) is a leading provider of original source, multi-asset class, real-time, global financial news and information to most of the largest banks, brokerage firms and professional market data, trading & research applications in North America.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

HBI
EL
WE

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.