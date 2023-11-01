News & Insights

Consumer Sector Update for 11/01/2023: EL, YUM, YUMC, XLP, XLY

November 01, 2023

Written by MT Newswires for MTNewswires ->

Consumer stocks were steady premarket Wednesday as the Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLP) and Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLY) were each inactive.

Estee Lauder (EL) was slipping past 16% after it reported fiscal Q1 adjusted earnings of $0.11 per diluted share, down from $1.37 a year earlier. The company said it now expects fiscal 2024 adjusted diluted earnings of $2.17 to $2.42 per share, compared with its previous guidance of $3.50 to $3.75.

Yum China Holdings (YUMC) reported Q3 adjusted earnings of $0.59 per diluted share, up from $0.49 a year earlier. Four analysts polled by Capital IQ expected $0.62. Yum China Holdings was down more than 12% pre-bell.

Yum! Brands (YUM) reported Q3 adjusted earnings of $1.44 per diluted share, up from $1.09 a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected $1.27. Revenue for the quarter was $1.71 billion, while analysts expected $1.77 billion. Yum! Brands was down 0.7% in premarket activity.

