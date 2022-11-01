Consumer Sector Update for 11/01/2022: GT,LEG,CVNA

Consumer stocks were moderately lower in Tuesday trading, with the SPDR Consumer Staples Select Sector ETF (XLP) slipping 0.3% and the SPDR Consumer Discretionary Select Sector ETF (XLY) declining 0.8%.

In company news, Goodyear Tire & Rubber (GT) deflated Tuesday, with shares falling past 13%, after overnight reporting adjusted Q3 net income of $0.40 per share, down from $0.72 per share during the year-ago quarter and missing the Capital IQ consensus by $0.15 per share. Net sales for the tire-maker rose to $5.31 billion during the three months ended Sept. 30, versus $4.93 billion a year earlier, but still lagged the $5.34 billion analyst mean.

Leggett & Platt (LEG) shares dropped nearly 2% after the bedding and furniture company late Monday reported lower Q3 net income and sales compared with year-ago levels although the results topped analyst estimates on both sides of the ledger. Net income fell to $0.52 per share from $0.71 per share during the same quarter last year while net sales slid to $1.29 billion from $1.32 billion during the year-ago period. Analysts had been expecting $0.48 per share and $1.23 billion, respectively.

Carvana (CVNA) rose more than 13% after JPMorgan Tuesday raised its stock rating for the vehicle ecommerce platform to neutral to underweight and also setting a $20 price target. On the same day Cowen & Co cut its price target for Carvana shares by $35 to $60 but keeping its outperform stock rating.

