Consumer Sector Update for 11/01/2022: GT, BZUN, VSCO, XLP, XLY

Consumer stocks were edging higher premarket Tuesday, with the Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLP) up by 0.74% and the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLY) nearly 2% higher.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber (GT) shares were more than 7% lower after the company reported Q3 adjusted earnings of $0.40 per diluted share, down from $0.72 per share a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected $0.55 per share.

Baozun (BZUN) stock was gaining more than 6% after the company said the voluntary conversion of its secondary listing status to a primary listing status on the Main Board of the Stock Exchange of Hong Kong is now effective.

Victoria's Secret (VSCO) shares were up nearly 2% after the company said it agreed to acquire the entirety of online intimates brand Adore Me for an initial upfront payment of $400 million.

