Consumer Sector Update for 11/01/2021: GME,CNK,HZO,KO

Consumer stocks were broadly higher late in Monday trading, with the SPDR Consumer Staples Select Sector ETF (XLP) climbing 0.2% while the SPDR Consumer Discretionary Select Sector ETF (XLY) was rising 1.4%.

In company news, GameStop (GME) added 9.3%. The company said in a regulatory filing Friday that Jenna Owens resigned as chief operating officer and that her responsibilities will be assigned to other executives.

Cinemark Holdings (CNK) rose nearly 11% after the movie theater chain Sunday reported its best performance of the COVID-19 era during October as measured by gross box office receipts and indicating strong demand for "strong consumer-appeal film content shown in the immersive, cinematic environment."

MarineMax (HZO) climbed 3.9% after the recreational boat and yacht retailer announced its purchase of towboat dealer Texas MasterCraft. Financial terms were not disclosed, but MarineMax said the target company generated more than $45 million in sales during 2020.

Coca-Cola (KO) was 0.3% lower, paring a nearly 1% morning decline, after Monday saying it was acquiring the remaining 85% of sports drink-maker BodyArmor for $5.6 billion in cash. The acquired unit contributed about $0.65 per share to Coke's Q3 earnings, up from $0.55 per share during the year-ago period, while revenue grew 15% to $10 million over year-ago levels, the beverage giant said.

