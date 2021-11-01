Consumer Sector Update for 11/01/2021: CNK,HZO,KO

Consumer stocks were broadly higher in Monday trading, with the SPDR Consumer Staples Select Sector ETF (XLP) climbing 0.3% while the SPDR Consumer Discretionary Select Sector ETF (XLY) was rising 1.5%.

In company news, Cinemark Holdings (CNK) rose 9.4% after the movie theater chain Sunday reported its best performance of the COVID-19 era during October as measured by gross box office receipts and indicating strong demand for "strong consumer-appeal film content shown in the immersive, cinematic environment."

MarineMax (HZO) climbed 3.5% after the recreational boat and yacht retailer announced its purchase of towboat dealer Texas MasterCraft. Financial terms were not disclosed, but MarineMax said Texas MasterCraft generated more than $45 million in revenue during 2020.

Coca-Cola (KO) was 0.2% lower, paring a nearly 1% decline earlier Monday, after saying it was acquiring the remaining 85% of sports drink-maker BodyArmor for $5.6 billion in cash. The acquired unit contributed about $0.65 per share to Coke's Q3 earnings, up from $0.55 per share during the year-ago period, while revenue grew 15% to $10 million over year-ago levels.

