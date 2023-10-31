Consumer Sector Update for 10/31/2023: SSTK, BUD, COCO

Consumer stocks were higher Tuesday afternoon, with the Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLP) increasing 0.1% and the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLY) rising 0.4%.

Redbook US same-store sales rose by 5.3% from a year earlier in the week ended Oct. 28 after a 5% year-over-year increase in the previous week.

In corporate news, Shutterstock (SSTK) shares surged 18%. The company reported Q3 adjusted earnings Tuesday of $1.26 per diluted share, up from $1 a year earlier. Four analysts polled by Capital IQ expected $0.81.

Vita Coco (COCO) shares gained almost 15% after the company delivered higher Q3 results and raised its full-year 2023 sales growth outlook.

Anheuser-Busch Inbev (BUD) reported an unexpected increase in Q3 earnings even as revenue growth missed market views amid volume weakness for the brewing company. Its shares jumped past 5%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.