News & Insights

Markets
SSTK

Consumer Sector Update for 10/31/2023: SSTK, BUD, COCO

October 31, 2023 — 01:31 pm EDT

Written by MT Newswires for MTNewswires ->

Consumer stocks were higher Tuesday afternoon, with the Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLP) increasing 0.1% and the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLY) rising 0.4%.

Redbook US same-store sales rose by 5.3% from a year earlier in the week ended Oct. 28 after a 5% year-over-year increase in the previous week.

In corporate news, Shutterstock (SSTK) shares surged 18%. The company reported Q3 adjusted earnings Tuesday of $1.26 per diluted share, up from $1 a year earlier. Four analysts polled by Capital IQ expected $0.81.

Vita Coco (COCO) shares gained almost 15% after the company delivered higher Q3 results and raised its full-year 2023 sales growth outlook.

Anheuser-Busch Inbev (BUD) reported an unexpected increase in Q3 earnings even as revenue growth missed market views amid volume weakness for the brewing company. Its shares jumped past 5%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
MTNewswires
Founded in 1999, MT Newswires (formerly known as Midnight Trader) is a leading provider of original source, multi-asset class, real-time, global financial news and information to most of the largest banks, brokerage firms and professional market data, trading & research applications in North America.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

SSTK
BUD
COCO

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.