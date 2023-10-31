Consumer Sector Update for 10/31/2023: NCLH, SSTK, BUD, COCO

Consumer stocks rose late Tuesday afternoon with the Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLP) increasing 0.2% and the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLY) rising 0.7%.

Redbook US same-store sales in the week ended Oct. 28 rose 5.3% from a year earlier after a 5% increase in the previous week.

In company news, Norwegian Cruise Line's (NCLH) Oceania Cruises is dropping trips to Israel in 2024 due to the Israel-Hamas war, Reuters reported Tuesday. Norwegian Cruise Line shares rose 0.6%.

Shutterstock (SSTK) shares surged 19%. The company reported Q3 adjusted earnings Tuesday of $1.26 per diluted share, up from $1 a year earlier. Four analysts polled by Capital IQ expected $0.81.

Vita Coco (COCO) shares jumped 16% after the company delivered higher Q3 results and raised its full-year 2023 sales growth outlook.

Anheuser-Busch Inbev (BUD) reported an unexpected increase in Q3 earnings even as revenue growth missed market views amid volume weakness for the brewing company. Its shares gained 5%.

