News & Insights

Markets
BUD

Consumer Sector Update for 10/31/2023: BUD, VFC, ABEV, XLP, XLY

October 31, 2023 — 09:07 am EDT

Written by MT Newswires for MTNewswires ->

Consumer stocks were gaining premarket Tuesday with the Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLP) up 0.2% and the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLY) advancing 0.9% recently.

Anheuser-Busch Inbev (BUD) was over 4% higher after it reported Q3 underlying earnings of $0.86 per share, up from $0.84 a year earlier. Three analysts polled by Capital IQ expected $0.81.

VF (VFC) was 11% lower after it reported fiscal Q2 adjusted earnings of $0.63 per diluted share, down from $0.73 a year ago. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected $0.65.

Ambev (ABEV) was climbing nearly 3% after it reported Q3 normalized EPS of 0.25 Brazilian real ($0.05), up from 0.20 real a year earlier. An analyst polled by Capital IQ expected 0.22 real.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
MTNewswires
Founded in 1999, MT Newswires (formerly known as Midnight Trader) is a leading provider of original source, multi-asset class, real-time, global financial news and information to most of the largest banks, brokerage firms and professional market data, trading & research applications in North America.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

BUD
VFC
ABEV
XLP
XLY

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.