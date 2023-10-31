Consumer Sector Update for 10/31/2023: BUD, VFC, ABEV, XLP, XLY

Consumer stocks were gaining premarket Tuesday with the Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLP) up 0.2% and the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLY) advancing 0.9% recently.

Anheuser-Busch Inbev (BUD) was over 4% higher after it reported Q3 underlying earnings of $0.86 per share, up from $0.84 a year earlier. Three analysts polled by Capital IQ expected $0.81.

VF (VFC) was 11% lower after it reported fiscal Q2 adjusted earnings of $0.63 per diluted share, down from $0.73 a year ago. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected $0.65.

Ambev (ABEV) was climbing nearly 3% after it reported Q3 normalized EPS of 0.25 Brazilian real ($0.05), up from 0.20 real a year earlier. An analyst polled by Capital IQ expected 0.22 real.

