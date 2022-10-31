Consumer Sector Update for 10/31/2022: TSP,NWL,NXST,WYNN,VZ

Consumer stocks were drifting lower in late Monday trading, with the SPDR Consumer Staples Select Sector ETF (XLP) dropping 0.6% and the SPDR Consumer Discretionary Select Sector ETF (XLY) sinking 0.5%.

In company news, TuSimple Holdings (TSP) fell hard Monday, at one point sinking over 49% to an all-time low of $3.21 a share, after the autonomous trucking company Monday said it fired CEO and chief technology officer Xiaodi Hou amid a probe into the company's relationship with a Chinese startup also working to produce hydrogen-powered autonomous trucks. Federal regulators, including the FBI and the Committee on Foreign Investment in the US, also are investigating the company's relationship with Hydron Inc.

Newell Brands (NWL) declined 7.3% after RBC Capital Markets lowered its price target for the company's share by $2 to $18 in response to the home goods seller Friday reporting Q3 results trailing analyst forecasts and also cutting its FY22 sales outlook. Morgan Stanley Monday also trimmed its price for Newell shares by $1.50 to $17 each while keeping its equal-weight stock rating.

Nexstar Media Group (NXST) slid 5.5%. The television producer late Friday said it reached a multi-year distribution agreement with cable and internet carrier Verizon (VZ) to carry Nexstar's NewsNation cable channel in 10 local markets. Verizon shares were 1% lower.

Among gainers, Wynn Resorts (WYNN) climbed almost 11% after Tilman Fertitta, the owner of the Houston Rockets basketball team, acquired a 6.1% stake in the casino company with more than 6.9 million Wynn shares, according to a regulatory filing earlier Monday. He also owns an additional 10,000 shares through his Fertitta Entertainment conglomerate.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.