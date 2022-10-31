Consumer Sector Update for 10/31/2022: NOMD, DIS, H, XLP, XLY

Consumer stocks were mixed pre-bell Monday. The Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLP) was 0.6% lower and the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLY) was recently inactive.

Nomad Foods (NOMD) was climbing 3.6% after saying it expects Q3 revenue to reach 759.6 million euros ($753.9 million), or year-over-year growth of 26.7%. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expect Q3 revenue of 712.7 million euros.

Walt Disney's (DIS) Shanghai Resort said it has suspended operations to comply with COVID-19 prevention measures. Walt Disney was 0.6% lower recently.

Hyatt Hotels (H) said it has opened the Grand Hyatt Shenzhou Peninsula in Wanning, Hainan in China. Hyatt Hotels was declining about 0.7% in recent premarket activity.

