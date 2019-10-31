Markets
MGPI

Consumer Sector Update for 10/31/2019: MGPI, BWA, WWE, W

Consumer stocks eased slightly off their earlier lows, with the shares of consumer staples companies in the S&P 500 sinking more than 0.5% this afternoon while the shares of consumer discretionary firms in the S&P 500 were falling almost 0.8%.

Among consumer stocks moving on news:

(-) MGP Ingredients (MGPI) was reeling late Thursday, staying within close range of a new two-year low of $41.68 a share set earlier in the session after the spirits and industrial-grade alcohol producer missed Wall Street expectations with its Q3 financial results. The company earned $0.48 per share on a GAAP basis during the three months ended Sept. 30, down from $0.52 per share during the year-ago period and trailing the Capital IQ consensus by $0.17 per share. Net sales fell 4.5% to $90.7 million, also missing the $99.5 million analyst mean.

In other sector news:

(+) BorgWarner (BWA) rose over 6% on Thursday after the auto-parts company reported non-GAAP Q3 net income of $0.96 per share compared with $1.00 during the same quarter last year but still beating the Capital IQ consensus by $0.11 per share. Net sales grew 0.6% over year-ago levels to $2.49 billion, also exceeding the $2.39 billion Street view.

(-) World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) was tumbled in Thursday trade, sinking almost 17%, after reporting a 1.1% decrease in Q3 revenue compared with year-ago levels, falling to $186.3 million and missing the Capital IQ consensus expecting $192.2 million in revenue during the three months ended Sept. 30.

(-) Wayfair (W) slumped 19% on Thursday after the online retailer reported a wider-than-expected Q3 net loss despite a nearly 36% year-over-year increase in revenue, reporting a $2.23 per share loss for the three months ended Sept. 30, excluding one-time items, compared with a $1.28 per share adjusted loss last year and missing the Capital IQ estimate looking for a $2.06 per share non-GAAP net loss.

