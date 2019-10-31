Markets
Consumer Sector Update for 10/31/2019: HBI, EL, KHC, WMT, MCD, DIS, CVS, KO

MT Newswires
Top Consumer Stocks:

WMT: -0.21%

MCD: +0.18%

DIS: +0.14%

CVS: +0.42%

KO: Flat

Top consumer stocks were mixed pre-bell Thursday.

(-) HanesBrands (HBI), which was declining 9% after it reported fiscal Q3 adjusted earnings of $0.54 per share, up from $0.52 in the comparable period a year ago and in line with the $0.54 consensus estimate from analysts polled by Capital IQ. The company also narrowed its full-year guidance.

(-) Estee Lauder (EL) reported fiscal Q1 earnings and sales that beat market estimates, but shares fell as the cosmetics company lowered its full-year profit outlook, in part because of weakness in Hong Kong and China. Q1 non-GAAP earnings of $1.67 per share were up from $1.41 per share in the prior-year period and higher than the consensus estimate of $1.60 from Capital IQ-polled analysts. The company was recently down more than 3%.

(+) Kraft Heinz (KHC) was climbing nearly 7% as it reported fiscal Q3 adjusted earnings of $0.69 per share, down from $0.76 in the comparable period a year ago but topping the estimate of $0.54 from analysts polled by Capital IQ.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

